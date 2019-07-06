How to create app clones on OnePlus 7 Pro [Guide]

Keeping the two apps for different use is essential, Androids are now offering a feature that lets you create a clone of the apps. The OnePlus 7 Pro is the latest flagship smartphone by OnePlus running the OxygenOS 9.5 based on the Android 9 Pie and it offers Parallel Apps feature that allows you to create a duplicate app and run simultaneously.

Since it’s running the OxygenOS, you have the option to clone the apps into two or run two apps of the same kind parallel. If you keep two different accounts let’s say one for personal and one for business or professional use, it will make things easier for you.

For instance, running one WhatsApp Messenger and WhatsApp for Business on the same device is possible. The same goes for Instagram, Facebook, SnapChat and other supported apps.

Run Dual Apps Or Create An App Clone On [OnePlus 7 Pro]

Here’s how you can clone the apps, visit the Settings -> Utilities -> Parallel Apps and choose from the listed apps.

Settings -> Utilities -> Parallel Apps

For me, it shows Instagram, Facebook, Messenger, Paytm, SnapChat, Telegram, TikTik, and WhatsApp. Considering these apps are installed on your device, you will see the same.

To clone or duplicate the app, all you need to do is tap the slider on the right side. A shortcut to the cloned app will be created on the Homescreen, you can differentiate the two apps with a small symbol on the icon which indicates the cloned app.

