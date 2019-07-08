Realme X will be Flipkart exclusive in India; launching on 15th July
Realme has confirmed that the Realme X, the company’s flagship smartphone, will be launched in India on 15th July. Ahead of that, the company has already announced the Realme X Spider-Man: Far From Home edition in India.
Now, the company has also confirmed that the Realme X smartphone will be sold exclusively via Flipkart and is likely to be on the company’s own official store in India.
Along with this, the company has also shared a couple of posters as a part of #RealVoiceOfIndia results which claims that 62% people prefer pop-up camera, 59% prefer full-screen no-notch display, 66% ask for super fast-charging battery and 81% want a brilliant camera.
Coming to the specs, the Realme X features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display offering 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Thanks to the no-notch design, it offers a 91.2 percent screen-to-body ratio. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, making it the first Realme smartphone to do so.
The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 AIE octa-core processor, coupled with Adreno 512 GPU. It packs 8 GB of RAM and comes with 128 GB of internal storage.
Coming to the camera department, the smartphone features a dual camera setup on the back side, consisting of a 48 MP primary sensor and a 5 MP secondary sensor. On the front side, the phone comes equipped with a 16 MP pop-up camera.
As for the connectivity options, the phone comes with support for Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS. It runs ColorOS 6 UI based on Android 9 Pie and is powered by 3765 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support.