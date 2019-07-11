Realme 3i full specifications leaked ahead of its launch on 15th July

Realme has teased a new smartphone named Realme 3i through a landing page on online marketplace Flipkart. While the launch date is not yet confirmed, the phone is expected to get launched along with the Realme X smartphone on 15th July.

The same phone was recently spotted on benchmarking portal Geekbench, which revealed that the Realme 3i is powered by the MediaTek Helio P60 chipset and packs 4 GB of RAM. Now, the full specifications of the smartphone have been leaked online.

As per the reports, the Realme 3i will be featuring a 6.2-inch HD+ with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and the screen-to-body ratio of 88.3%. The device runs on a 2.0GHz MediaTek Helio P60 processor, which is slightly on the lower side compared to the MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core processor of the Realme 3.

The device will come in two variants based on the memory configuration — 3 GB RAM + 32 GB internal storage and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage. It will also come with a microSD card slot to expand the storage up to 256 GB.

The smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6.0. As for the camera, it will come with a dual rear camera flaunting 13 MP + 2 MP sensors. It will be equipped with a 13 MP camera with AI beautification support on the front side. The device is said to be powered by a massive 4230 mAh battery to ensure a full day of usage with a single charge.

