Realme 3i India launch teased; could be unveiled along with Realme X

Realme is all set to launch the Realme X smartphone in India on 15th July but it seems that Realme X isn’t the only smartphone that will be launched during the event. The company has now teased a new Realme 3i smartphone through a Flipkart landing page.

The teaser of the Redmi 3i is titled as “Realme Champion is coming soon” and is tagged as “Smartphones ka champion”. Praising various aspects of the phone, the teaser lists the phone as “Most Stylish”, “Big Battery”, “Display Champion”, and “Camera Champion”.

It does reveal that the phone will come with a waterdrop notch design. However, nothing is known related to the phone’s specifications at this time. But, going by the smartphone’s name, it seems to be a watered-down variant of the Realme 3 smartphone that was launched in India in March.

On the other hand, the Realme X, which will be launched on 15th July, features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display offering 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, making it the first Realme smartphone to do so.

The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 AIE octa-core processor, coupled with Adreno 512 GPU. It packs 8 GB of RAM and comes with 128 GB of internal storage. Coming to the camera department, the smartphone features a dual camera setup on the back side, consisting of a 48 MP primary sensor and a 5 MP secondary sensor.

On the front side, the phone comes equipped with a 16 MP pop-up camera. It runs ColorOS 6 UI based on Android 9 Pie and is powered by 3765 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support.

