Honor 9X Pro schematics leak reveals the phone’s design ahead of its launch

Honor, a sub-brand of Huawei, recently confirmed that the Honor 9X launch event is scheduled to take place in China on 23rd July. The company is expected to launch two smartphones at the event — Honor 9X and Honor 9X Pro.

Ahead of the launch, the schematics of Honor 9X Pro has been shared by Evan Blass on Twitter, revealing the phone’s design. It shows that both the phones will have identical designs and share the pop-up selfie cameras.

However, the Pro variant will come with a larger display alongside a triple rear camera setup as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack. This one too is expected to be powered by the company’s own Kirin 810 octa-core processor that was launched last month along with Huawei Nova 5.

According to previous spec leak, the Honor 9X Pro is rumored to feature a 48 MP Sony IMX582 primary camera with an 8 MP wide-angle secondary sensor and 2 MP depth sensor. As for the display, it is said that the phone will have an LCD panel with a diagonal between 6.5 and 6.7-inches.

The smartphone is expected to have a 25 MP front-facing snapper. It will be running the EMUI custom user interface based on Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box and will be powered by a 4000 mAh battery with fast charging support.

