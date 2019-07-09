Xiaomi announces Alpha Sale for Redmi K20 and K20 Pro in India

Xiaomi has confirmed that the Redmi K20 and K20 Pro smartphones will go official in the Indian market on 17th July. Now, ahead of the launch, the Chinese company has announced ‘Alpha Sale’ for the upcoming phones in India.

As a part of this new strategy, Xiaomi will start taking registrations from 12th July and the users will be able to pre-book the device paying Rs. 855. Then, on the day of launch, i.e. on 17th July, the buyers will be granted access to complete the purchase process.

Users will be allowed to choose any variant of the smartphone they want and the discount of Rs. 855, which they already paid for pre-booking the device, will be automatically applied during the checkout process. To take part in this Alpha Sale, head over to its landing page by clicking here.

The company has confirmed that both the smartphones — Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro will be available during Alpha Sale. However, the company has not yet revealed the pricing details.

As for the specifications, the Redmi K20 features a 6.39-inch Full HD+ AMOLED HDR display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 octa-core processor, coupled with 6 GB of RAM and 64/128 GB internal storage. It has 48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP rear camera setup and a 20 MP front-facing snapper. The phone runs Android Pie-based MIUI 10 and is powered by a 4000 mAh battery.

On the other hand, the Redmi K20 Pro features a 6.39-inch Full HD+ AMOLED HDR display and is powered by Snapdragon 855 chipset with 8 GB RAM and 128/256 GB storage. This one also has 48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP rear cameras and a 20 MP front-facing snapper. The phone runs Android Pie-based MIUI 10 and is powered by a 4000 mAh battery with 27W fast charging.

