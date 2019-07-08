OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue color option will be available in India from 15th July
A couple of months ago, in May, OnePlus launched the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro (Review) smartphones in the Indian market. When launched, the 6GB RAM model of OnePlus 7 was made available in Mirror Grey color while the 8GB RAM model was available in Mirror Grey and Red.
Now, the company has revealed that the OnePlus 7 will also be available in Mirror Blue color option. It will be launched during the Amazon Prime Dat sale on 15th June. Amazon India has also created a dedicated landing page for the same with a ‘Notify Me’ button. The listing also confirms that the phone will come with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage for a price of Rs. 32,999.
As for the specifications, the OnePlus 7 flaunts a 6.41-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution. It also uses an in-display fingerprint scanner also well as face unlock feature for authentication.
Under the hood, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core flagship chipset. As for the camera configuration, the device features a 48 MP Sony IMX586 camera sensor f/1.7 aperture and a 5 MP secondary sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front side, the phone features a 16 MP sensor housed inside the waterdrop notch.
Connectivity options include Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac dual-band, GPS, and USB Type-C port. It also comes with Dual Stereo Speakers that offer Dolby Atmos sound. It runs Android 9 Pie OS with the company’s own OxygenOS 9.5 custom interface. The smartphone is powered by a 3700 mAh battery and comes with support for 20W Warp Charging technology.
OnePlus 7 Specifications
- CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core 7nm processor
- GPU: Adreno 640 GPU
- RAM: 6/8 GB
- Operating System: Android 9 Pie OS based on OxygenOS
- Display: 6.41-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with waterdrop notch and 19.5:9 aspect ratio
- Rear Camera: 48 MP primary Sony IMX586 sensor with 1.6 μm pixel size, f/1.7 aperture, OIS, and EIS along with 5 MP secondary sensor with 1.12 μm pixel size and f/2.4 aperture; supports Nightscape, Studio Lighting, AI Scene Detection, Portrait, Pro Mode, Panorama, HDR, RAW Image, and UltraShot
- Front Camera: 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor with 1.0 μm pixel size, f/2.0, fixed focus autofocus, EIS
- Internal Storage: 128/256 GB UFS 3.0
- Connectivity: Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi (2×2 MIMO, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac), Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo.
- Other: In-display fingerprint sensor, Stereo Speakers, Fnatic Mode, Zen Mode
- Colors: Mirror Grey and Mirror Grey Red; Mirror Blue from 15th July
- Battery: 3700 mAh battery with 20W fast charging