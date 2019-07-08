OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue color option will be available in India from 15th July

A couple of months ago, in May, OnePlus launched the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro (Review) smartphones in the Indian market. When launched, the 6GB RAM model of OnePlus 7 was made available in Mirror Grey color while the 8GB RAM model was available in Mirror Grey and Red.

Now, the company has revealed that the OnePlus 7 will also be available in Mirror Blue color option. It will be launched during the Amazon Prime Dat sale on 15th June. Amazon India has also created a dedicated landing page for the same with a ‘Notify Me’ button. The listing also confirms that the phone will come with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage for a price of Rs. 32,999.

As for the specifications, the OnePlus 7 flaunts a 6.41-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution. It also uses an in-display fingerprint scanner also well as face unlock feature for authentication.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core flagship chipset. As for the camera configuration, the device features a 48 MP Sony IMX586 camera sensor f/1.7 aperture and a 5 MP secondary sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front side, the phone features a 16 MP sensor housed inside the waterdrop notch.

Connectivity options include Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac dual-band, GPS, and USB Type-C port. It also comes with Dual Stereo Speakers that offer Dolby Atmos sound. It runs Android 9 Pie OS with the company’s own OxygenOS 9.5 custom interface. The smartphone is powered by a 3700 mAh battery and comes with support for 20W Warp Charging technology.

OnePlus 7 Specifications