Huami Amazfit GTR smartwatch to get launched on 16th July

Xiaomi-backed wearable devices maker Huami has today revealed that the company will launch a new Amazfit product on 16th July in China. The teaser image shared by the company reads “Time for the Grand Tour Racing.”

Several reports indicate that the company is gearing up to launch a new smartwatch named Amazfit GTR. The company has also confirmed that the upcoming device will come with support for 24 days of battery life on a single charge.

It is also confirmed that the upcoming smartwatch will be made up of stainless steel, ceramic, and aluminum. Given that Huami already has a smartwatch which is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2500 chipset, it’s likely that the upcoming Amazfit GTR smartwatch will come powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC. The chipset is promised to offer improved battery life.

The battery life claimed by the company is quite impressive if the device is indeed a smartwatch. Recently, Huawei had launched Huawei Watch GT that offers 14 days of battery life on a single charge with 420 mAh battery.



So far, the company has not revealed anything related to this upcoming product. However, we expect it to be a premium smartwatch and could feature an AMOLED display. It should also come with a wide range of features, including multi-sport tracking, water-resistant body, and a heart rate sensor.

