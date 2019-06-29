Huami Amazfit Bip Lite fitness tracker launched in India for ₹3,999

Huami, a Xiaomi-backed company which makes wearable devices, has launched its new fitness tracker in the Indian market — Huami Amazfit Bip Lite. The device is now available for purchase in India through Amazon for a price of ₹3,999.

The fitness tracker comes with a 1.28-inch color touchscreen display and also supports always-on feature. The display on the device is protected against bruises and dents by a layer of 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 3 on top.

Despite falling under the affordable category, the Amazfit Bip Lite comes with a commendable list of features which are aimed at bringing sports tracking and other specialized functions. It provides glance views of time, date, weather, calendar, sports news, etc.

The users can also scroll through notifications for calls, messages, emails and a few other compatible apps from the connected smartphone. The device comes with GPS as well as three-axis accelerometer, a barometer, and a compass.

These sensors provide holistic location tracking, including directional orientation, altitude recording, etc. The tracker also comes with an optical heart rate sensor which can constantly monitor your heart rate. Other features include sport-specific modes that employ all the onboard sensors to specify actions such as running, cycling, exercises, and more.

The Huami Amazfit Bip Lite comes with a 20mm case and interchangeable straps. The device weighs only 31 grams, which should help users wear it for long durations. The company says that the fitness tracker is powered by a 1900 mAh battery that can provide a standby time of 45 days.