Realme 3i Geekbench listing reveals Helio P60 SoC and 4 GB RAM

We recently reported about Realme gearing up to launch a new smartphone named Realme 3i in India pretty soon. While the launch date is not yet known, the phone is likely to get launched along with the Realme X smartphone on 15th July in India.

Now, ahead of the phone’s launch, a Realme smartphone with model number RMX1827 has appeared on benchmarking platform Geekbench, which is believed to be the upcoming Realme 3i smartphone.

The Geekbench listing reveals that the smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core processor and will come packed with 4 GB of RAM. The device is running Android 9 Pie OS and is likely to have ColorOS 6 custom interface.

As for the benchmark scores, the device scored 1,420 points in the single-core test and recorded 5,070 points in the multi-core test. Since the specifications are weaker than the Realme 3, it’s likely to be the upcoming Realme 3i.

Looking at the teaser of the upcoming smartphone, the company claims that the phone, tagged as “Smartphones ka champion”, is the “most stylish” phone and comes with “big battery”. It is also being described as “display champion”, and “camera champion”.

It has been revealed that the phone will come with a waterdrop notch design. However, the company has not officially revealed anything related to the phone’s specifications at this time. It’s also known that the phone will go on sale exclusively via Flipkart.