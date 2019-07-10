Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 215 quad-core chipset with Dual 4G VoLTE support

Qualcomm, one of the leading mobile chipset maker has launched its new SoC in the 2-series, which was previously called Snapdragon 200-series. The new chipset, named Snapdragon 215, is the successor of the Snapdragon 212 and is aimed at budget smartphones.

The Snapdragon 215 is touted by the company to be the first in its range to come with a 64-bit CPU and support dual cameras. It is based on a new 64-bit architecture that has four ARM Cortex-A53 cores at a maximum clock speed of 1.3GHz.

There is also an Adreno 308 GPU that is rated to boost the gaming performance by up to 25 percent from the predecessor. Manufacturers can opt for LPDDR3 RAM of up to 672MHz and 3GB capacity. Further, the chipset supports eMMC 4.5 and SD 3.0 (UHS-I) storage.

The SoC houses dual 12-bit image signal processors (ISPs) that enable support for dual rear camera setup and a single front camera module with up to 13-megapixel sensor. It is also capable of recording up to full-HD (1080p) videos and supports EVS (Ultra HD) voice calls.

As for the connectivity options, it comes with the Snapdragon X5 LTE modem to support LTE Cat 4. There is also an integrated Wi-Fi 802.11ac with MU-MIMO. Other connectivity options include Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, OTDOA, GLONASS, and Beidou.

It has integrated Hexagon DSP for audio and sensor processing, which is claimed to deliver a 5-day-plus music playback time. Furthermore, the SoC is rated to offer over 10 hours of video playback.

As per the company, the chipset is targeted at Android phones which are priced around $75 to $120 and will debut in commercial phones later this year.