Airtel Thanks now offers free online courses from Shaw Academy

Airtel recently re-launched its Airtel Thanks member rewards program and has been coming up with new features and benefits at regular intervals. In the latest move, the company has introduced free access to online courses in partnership with EdTech company Shaw Academy.

The company has today announced that Airtel Platinum customers can now get free access to one-year courses worth Rs 6000 as part of their plan benefits. Airtel Gold customers, on the other hand, will get a free one month access to any one Shaw Academy course worth Rs 800.

The courses offered by Shaw Academy which are focused on developing practical skills and popular subjects include Music, Photography, Language, Fitness, Financial Trading, Digital Marketing, Nutrition, Mobile App Development, Web Designing and many more.

Using Shaw Academy, users can pick online lessons to suit their schedules, ask questions and receive instant answers while attending classes and engage with their fellow classmates while studying, ensuring a positive learning experience for hundreds and thousands of users every month.

Shashwat Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel said: “We are delighted to partner with Shaw Academy as part of our #AirtelThanks vision and bring to our customers the opportunity to learn and upskill. This alliance once again highlights the wide range of exclusive benefits we will bring to our customers through our strong focus on building win-win partnerships.”

The refreshed #AirtelThanks program is tiered in its offering – Silver, Gold, and Platinum with varying benefits for Airtel customers. The benefits are powered by Airtel’s partnerships with content brands like Amazon Prime, Netflix, Zee5 as well as its own Wynk music, along with device brands and many more.