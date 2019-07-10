How to apply dark theme on OnePlus 7 Pro [Guide]

OnePlus 7 Pro is among the latest phones under the flagship category and it has no bar when it comes to the software customizations. The OxygenOS, which is OnePlus’ own custom Android build, is loaded with features and customizations that any stock Android demands. Here, we will show you this nifty feature that lets you enable Dark theme on your OnePlus 7 Pro.

How To Apply Dark Theme [OnePlus 7 Pro]

Enter the Settings and then display where you have the control over the part which deals with the display customizations including Ambient Display, night mode, reading mode, screen refresh rate & resolution, themes, wallpapers, fonts and display size, and so on.

Go to Settings -> Display -> Theme. Choose the Dark to enter dark theme mode (or Light theme if you change your mind later). You also have the option to choose in Colorful mode that offers multiple accent colors at certain menus such as Settings page.

Just below it, you can choose the Accent color to your choice which brings slight color changes to the appearance of the interface. The Accent color will be visible on the text, the appearance of your settings page, notification panel, app drawer background, volume controls, and OnePlus apps including Phone, Messages, Contacts, Calculator, and more.

Once you choose the desired Accent color, notice the text, icons, settings, and the rest of the interface, the colors you have chosen will be visible.

That was it. Visit How-To Guides for more tutorials and amazing guides on smartphones and apps.