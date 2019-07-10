After months of waiting, HMD Global has today finally launched the Nokia 9 PureView smartphone in the Indian market. The phone was originally unveiled at the Mobile World Congress in February this year and is finally coming to India after almost five months.

The smartphone features a 5.9-inch P-OLED Quad HD+ display with 2960 x 1440 pixels screen resolution and 18.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by last year’s Snapdragon 845 chipset. This is a bit disappointing given that most flagships launching this year are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC.

It packs 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Keeping up with the trend, the smartphone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The major highlight of the smartphone is its rear camera, which comes with a penta-lens setup from Zeiss.

The device features three 12-megapixel monochrome sensors and two 12-megapixel RGB sensors. Each of these cameras is triggered when a person takes a shot and then the phone fuses these photos together to create a single image. On the front side, it features a 20-megapixel selfie shooter.

Connectivity options on this IP67 certified smartphone include Dual SIM, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and USB Type-C. It is running Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box with next-generation Pro Camera user-interface. The phone is fuelled by a 3,320mAh battery which comes with support for wireless charging.

The Nokia 9 PureView is priced at Rs. 49,999 in India and comes in Midnight Blue color only. The device will be available for purchase through Flipkart and Nokia’s official online store from today onwards. The company has also said that it will be available through all major retailers from 17th July.

