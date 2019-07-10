Tecno Phantom 9 launched in India; packs Helio P35 SoC, 6 GB RAM and triple rear camera
Tecno Mobile, a Hong Kong-based smartphone brand, has today launched a new smartphone in the Indian market — Tecno Phantom 9. The phone is priced at Rs. 14,999 and comes in Lapland Aurora color. It will go on sale exclusively through Flipkart from 17th July.
The smartphone features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Dot Notch display with 1080 x 2340 pixel screen resolution and has a pixel density of 403 PPI. Under the hood, it is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 processor coupled with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.
The handset also comes with a microSD card slot that enables users to further expand the phone’s storage capacity up to 256 GB. In the camera department, the phone features an AI triple camera setup on the backside.
It comes with a 16-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and night algorithm 2.0, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with Super Quad Flash. On the front side, there’s a 32-megapixel AI selfie camera with Dual LED flash.
As is the trend, the device comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone runs on Android 9 Pie OS out-of-the-box with HIOS 5.0 on top and is backed up by a 3500 mAh non-removable battery.
Tecno Phantom 9 Specifications
- CPU: 2.3 GHz MediaTek Helio P35 processor
- GPU: IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- RAM: 6 GB
- Internal Storage: 128 GB
- Operating System: Android 9 Pie with HIOS 5.0
- Display: 6.4-inch Full HD+ Dot Notch display with 1080 x 2340 pixel screen resolution and a pixel density of 403 PPI
- Rear Camera: 16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP with Night Vision 2.0 and Super Quad Flash
- Front Camera: 32 MP AI camera with Dual LED flash
- Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, and Micro USB
- Other: In-Display Fingerprint Scanner
- Color: Lapland Aurora
- Battery: 3500 mAh
Pricing and Availability in India
- Price: Rs. 14,999
- Availability: From 17th July via Flipkart