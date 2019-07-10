Tecno Mobile, a Hong Kong-based smartphone brand, has today launched a new smartphone in the Indian market — Tecno Phantom 9. The phone is priced at Rs. 14,999 and comes in Lapland Aurora color. It will go on sale exclusively through Flipkart from 17th July.

The smartphone features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Dot Notch display with 1080 x 2340 pixel screen resolution and has a pixel density of 403 PPI. Under the hood, it is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 processor coupled with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

The handset also comes with a microSD card slot that enables users to further expand the phone’s storage capacity up to 256 GB. In the camera department, the phone features an AI triple camera setup on the backside.

It comes with a 16-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and night algorithm 2.0, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with Super Quad Flash. On the front side, there’s a 32-megapixel AI selfie camera with Dual LED flash.

As is the trend, the device comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone runs on Android 9 Pie OS out-of-the-box with HIOS 5.0 on top and is backed up by a 3500 mAh non-removable battery.

Tecno Phantom 9 Specifications

CPU: 2.3 GHz MediaTek Helio P35 processor

Pricing and Availability in India