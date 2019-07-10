Realme announces blind sale for Realme X and Spider-Man Edition

Realme has already announced that it will be launching the Realme X flagship smartphone in India on 15th July. However, the company has already announced the Realme X Spider-Man Edition in the Indian market last week.

Now, the company has announced the ‘Blind Order Sale’, allowing Realme fans and customers to pre-order the Realme X as well as the Realme X Spider-Man Edition from 11th July to 14th July for a guaranteed purchase of the phones on 22nd July.

How to pre-order Realme X or Realme X Spider-Man: Far From Home Edition

Go to Realme.com from 11th July to 14th July and log-in using your Realme ID

Follow the steps on the blind order page and pay ₹1,000 as a deposit

The amount will be deposited in your account, which will be increased to ₹1,500, while the remaining amount needs to be paid between 22nd July and 26th July.

After paying the due amount, the product will be shipped.

You can cancel blind order before 22nd July.

Also, it’s noteworthy that the guaranteed purchase of Realme X is for the first 2,000 customers and for Spider-Man Edition, it’s for the first 300 customers.

The smartphone features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display and comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, making it the first Realme smartphone to do so. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 AIE octa-core processor, coupled with Adreno 512 GPU. It packs 8 GB of RAM and comes with 128 GB of internal storage.

Coming to the camera department, the smartphone features a dual-camera setup on the backside, consisting of a 48 MP primary sensor and a 5 MP secondary sensor. On the front side, the phone comes equipped with a 16 MP pop-up camera.

As for the connectivity options, the phone comes with support for Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS. It runs ColorOS 6 UI based on Android 9 Pie and is powered by 3765 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support.

Along with the Realme X, the company is also expected to launch the Realme 3i smartphone at the same launch event on 15th July. While nothing much is known about the phone, it is believed to be a lighter variant of the Realme 3 launched earlier this year.