Oppo K3 confirmed to launch in India on 19th July via Amazon

Oppo has been teasing the launch of a new K-series smartphone in the Indian market since the past few days. Recently, we reported that the phone could get launched in India on 19th July but there was no confirmation from the company.

Now, Oppo has confirmed that the phone will indeed launch in India on July 19 and will be available for purchase exclusively via Amazon India. This is interesting given that its predecessor, Oppo K1, was launched in India via Flipkart.

The Oppo K3 is the successor of the Oppo K1 smartphone that was unveiled earlier this year as the most-affordable phone with an in-display fingerprint scanner. In terms of specification, the Oppo K3 launched in China features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display from Samsung with 19.5:0 aspect ratio and 91.1 percent of screen-to-body ratio.

It also comes with the next-generation in-display fingerprint scanner. Powering this mid-range smartphone is the Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor, which is coupled with Adreno 616 GPU. The phone comes in two variants — one with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage and another with 8 GB RAM and 128/256 GB storage.

The phone features dual camera sensors on the back panel featuring a 16 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP secondary camera sensor. On the front side, there’s a 16 MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture for taking selfies and video calling.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C. It runs on Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6.0 and is powered by a 3765 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support.

Oppo K3 Specifications

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor

GPU: Adreno 616 GPU

RAM: 6/8 GB

Operating System: Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.0

Display: 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 91.1% STB ratio and DC Dimming support

Rear Camera: Dual camera — 16 MP + 2 MP with LED flash

Front Camera: 16 MP with f/2.0 aperture

Internal Storage: 64/128/256 GB

Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n/ac dual-band (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C

Other: In-display Fingerprint sensor

Colors: Nebula Purple, Green and White

Battery: 3765 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging

