Jio Fiber is launching on September 5th with plans starting at ₹700; offers free unlimited calling, free TV and more

At the 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries Limited, Reliance Jio made an announcement about the commercial availability of Jio Fiber. The company has now confirmed that the date of the Jio Fiber commercial launch is September 5. Interestingly, the date coincides with the third anniversary of the launch of Reliance Jio services.

Jio Fiber plans will be priced between ₹700 and ₹10,000 per month and the company said that they are “meant to suit every budget, every need, and every segment.” The company has also revealed that with Jio Fiber, voice calls from home to any Indian operator will be free “forever”.

Reliance has also announced Jio Fiber Welcome Offer, where Jio Fiber subscribers opting for annual plans (called Jio Forever Plans) will get an HD LED or 4K TVs and a 4K set-top box for free.

Further, the company confirmed that Jio Fiber plans start from 100 Mbps, and plans for 1 Gbps will be offered soon but no date for the same has been revealed. Currently, Jio GigaFiber is in 5 lakh homes on a pilot basis. For those who are unaware, Jio GigaFiber has been in testing since 2016, despite only being announced last month.

The company revealed that Jio Fiber has received 15 million registrations for its Fiber home broadband service, and it is aimed to reach 20 million residences and 15 million business establishments across 1,600 towns.

As for fixed-line international calling, the default tariffs on the Jio Home phone will be priced from a fifth to a tenth of existing industry tariffs, said the company. Also, unlimited international calling pack for calls to US and Canada has been announced for ₹500.

The plans will come bundled with subscriptions to most leading premium OTT applications. As for watching new movies, premium Jio Fiber customers will be able to watch movies the same day they are released. The service is called Jio First-Day-First-Show, which will be launched in the middle of 2020.

Users will also get a mobility service, called Jio Postpaid Plus. It is meant to be a “platinum grade service” which will offer priority SIM set-up service at home, family plans with data sharing, international roaming, and phone upgrades at preferential rates.

There will also be VR content, Multiparty Video Conferencing for free, Voice-enabled Virtual Assistants, Interacting gaming, Home security, and Smart Home Solutions for home broadband customers.

The Jio set-top box is claimed to be designed to accept TV signals from LCO partners. It will also offer online multiplayer gaming in 4K and has support for most gaming controllers. For games, the company has partnered with Microsoft, Tencent Games, Gameloft, RIOT Games, Milestone and more