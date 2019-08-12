Motorola One Action could go official in India on 23rd August

We have been hearing a lot about the Motorola One Action but the phone has not been launched by the company. Now, as per the latest reports, the upcoming mid-range smartphone from Motorola, the Motorola One Action, will be launched in India on August 23rd.

It was recently reported that the device would be launched at IFA Berlin but now it seems that the device will come to India sooner than expected. The phone was recently spotted on Amazon Germany and has also received all kinds of certifications.

The render of Motorola One Action has already leaked online, which reveals the phone’s design. It shows that the smartphone will feature a hole-punch display and will come with narrow bezels on the top, sides, and a slim chin.

On the backside, the phone is seen carrying three camera sensors aligned vertically in the top-left corner, along with a dual-tone LED flash. The render shows a text below the camera module stating that it features a wide-angle camera with a 117-degree field of view.

The smartphone also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. Further, the device is a part of the Android One program as evident from the branding, and thus it will run Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box.

The Motorola One Action will come with a 6.39-inch Full HD+ display with a camera cutout at the top left corner for 13 MP selfie camera. Under the hood, it will be powered by Samsung Exynos 9609 chipset, which would be coupled with up to 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

The rear camera setup would include a primary 13 MP sensor, along with an ultra-wide sensor and a third unknown sensor. The phone is also said to be running Android 9 Pie OS and have a 3500 mAh battery with support for 15W fast-charging.

Via