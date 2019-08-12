Nokia 7.2 appears on Geekbench revealing its key specifications

HMD Global is gearing up to launch of a couple of mid-range smartphones and one of them is Nokia 7.2. As per the reports, the Nokia 7.2 could get launched in China later this month and a global release of the same could take place at IFA in September.

Now, ahead of the phone’s official announcement, some key specifications of the Nokia 7.2 have been leaked online, thanks to its Geekbench listing. The Geekbench listing for “HMD Global Nokia 7.2” reveals that the phone is running Android 9 Pie OS out-of-the-box.

The smartphone will come packed with 6 GB of RAM and we are expecting other variants as well, based on the memory configuration. For comparison, the Nokia 7.1 comes with 3 GB of RAM and 6 GB of RAM. The Geekbench listing doesn’t mention the processor as the motherboard says “Daredevil” which is the phone’s codename.

However, the base frequency of the processor is 1.84 GHz, which is the same base frequency as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660. This is in line with the previous reports. The device scored 1604 points in the single-core test and 5821 points in the multi-core test.

As per the reports, the upcoming Nokia 7.2 could come with three rear cameras arranged in a circular housing. The configuration of the cameras is unknown but we expect they will have a ZEISS lens. The phone should have FHD+ display and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.