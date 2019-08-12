Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi A3 could launch in India on 23rd August

By Jeet

Xiaomi recently launched its next-generation Mi A-series Android One smartphone running stock Android mobile OS — Xiaomi Mi A3. While the phone has been launched in Asia and some countries in Europe, it is yet to make its way to the Indian shores.

Xiaomi-Mi-A3

However, the India launch of the Mi A3 isn’t far away, if the rumors are to be believed. As per the rumors, Xiaomi’s latest Android One-powered smartphone will be hitting the Indian markets on August 23. While the pricing is not yet known, it is expected to be around ₹17,000.

As for the specifications, the Xiaomi Mi A3 looks like a downgrade compared to the Mi A2. It comes with a modest 6.08-inch HD+ display with 1560 x 720 pixels screen resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It also comes with a sixth-generation in-display fingerprint sensor.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, coupled with 4 GB of RAM. It comes with two storage options — 64 GB and 128 GB. As for the camera, there’s a 48 MP primary camera with Sony IMX586 sensor, f/1.79 aperture, LED flash, EIS, an 8 MP secondary 118° ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2 MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture.

On the front side, the smartphone features a 32 MP selfie sensor. The device runs Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box and is powered by a 4030 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The Mi A3 is launched in three color options — Kind of Grey, Not just Blue, and More than White.