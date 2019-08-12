Xiaomi Mi A3 could launch in India on 23rd August

Xiaomi recently launched its next-generation Mi A-series Android One smartphone running stock Android mobile OS — Xiaomi Mi A3. While the phone has been launched in Asia and some countries in Europe, it is yet to make its way to the Indian shores.

However, the India launch of the Mi A3 isn’t far away, if the rumors are to be believed. As per the rumors, Xiaomi’s latest Android One-powered smartphone will be hitting the Indian markets on August 23. While the pricing is not yet known, it is expected to be around ₹17,000.

As for the specifications, the Xiaomi Mi A3 looks like a downgrade compared to the Mi A2. It comes with a modest 6.08-inch HD+ display with 1560 x 720 pixels screen resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It also comes with a sixth-generation in-display fingerprint sensor.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, coupled with 4 GB of RAM. It comes with two storage options — 64 GB and 128 GB. As for the camera, there’s a 48 MP primary camera with Sony IMX586 sensor, f/1.79 aperture, LED flash, EIS, an 8 MP secondary 118° ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2 MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture.

On the front side, the smartphone features a 32 MP selfie sensor. The device runs Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box and is powered by a 4030 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The Mi A3 is launched in three color options — Kind of Grey, Not just Blue, and More than White.