Motorola One Action render leak shows punch-hole display and triple rear cameras

Motorola’s recently launched smartphone — Motorola One Vision, is all set to get launched in the Indian markets on 20th June. Meanwhile, the company is preparing for the launch of another smartphone named Motorola One Action.

The renders of the upcoming Motorola One Action has leaked online, which reveals the phone’s design. It shows that the device will feature a hole-punch display and will come with narrow bezels on the top, sides, and a slim chin.

On the back side, the phone is seen carrying three camera sensors aligned vertically in the top-left corner, along with a dual-tone LED flash. The render shows a text below the camera module stating that it features a wide-angle camera with a 117-degree field of view.

The phone also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Further, the device is a part of the Android One program as evident from the branding, and thus it will run Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box.

As for the buttons, the power button and the volume rocker keys are placed on the right side of the device while the left only has the SIM tray. At the bottom, it comes with a speaker grille, USB Type-C port, and the microphone.

Earlier, the phone’s specifications were leaked online which revealed that it will be powered by the Samsung Exynos 9609 SoC and will have 3 GB and 4 GB RAM variants. It will reportedly come with 32 GB, 64 GB, and 128 GB storage options and will be powered by a 3500 mAh battery.

The smartphone is expected to come in three color options — Blue, White, and Gold. Currently, there’s no information available about the phone’s launch date, availability, and pricing.

