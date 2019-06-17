As expected, ZTE’s sub-brand Nubia has today launched its latest gaming smartphone in the Indian market — Nubia Red Magic 3. The smartphone is the successor of the Nubia Red Magic Mars that was launched in December last year.

In India, the smartphone comes in two variants — 8 GB RAM with 128 GB of internal storage and 12 GB RAM with 256 GB of internal storage, costing Rs. 35,999 and Rs. 46,999 respectively. It will go on sale from 27th June, exclusively via Flipkart.

The Nubia Red Magic 3 smartphone flaunts a 6.65-inch Full HD+ ultra wide-screen HDR AMOLED display which offers 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is powered by flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor, coupled with Adreno 640 GPU.

It features a liquid cooling system which the company says is inspired by gaming PCs. The Red Magic 3 smartphone is also touted as the world’s first smartphone with an active cooling system that also integrates a fan.

The company says that it increases the effective heat transfer capability of the device by a significant margin and as a result, claims to improve the overall performance. The device comes in three RAM and storage versions — 6 GB + 128 GB, 8 GB + 128 GB, and 12 GB + 256 GB. However, only the 8 GB and 12 GB RAM models are launched in India.

As for the camera configuration, the device comes with a single 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 camera at the back and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for taking selfies and video calling. Being a gaming-focused smartphone, it seems that the company hasn’t focused much on the camera department.

In the software department, the phone runs Android 9 Pie OS. It also comes with Red Magic Game Space 2.0 which is a gaming-focused dashboard allowing users to organize and quick-launch games, fine-tune performance settings and fan speeds.

The smartphone also has a mode using which users can block notifications during gameplay. It also has touch-sensitive shoulder triggers that eliminate the need for an additional gameplay accessory and offers custom-mappable buttons.

It has dual front-facing stereo speakers, DTS:X, and 3D sound technologies that create a cinematic soundscape. The phone is powered by a massive 5,000 mAh battery and supports 30W quick charging as well. Nubia claims that the phone can play a game for one hour with a quick 10-minute charge.

Nubia Red Magic 3 Specifications

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor RAM: 8/12 GB

8/12 GB GPU: Adreno 640 GPU

Adreno 640 GPU Operating System: Android 9 Pie

Android 9 Pie Display: 6.65-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ HDR AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 430 nits brightness, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio

6.65-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ HDR AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 430 nits brightness, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 48 MP Sony IMX586 with f/1.75 aperture, Dual LED flash

48 MP Sony IMX586 with f/1.75 aperture, Dual LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP with f/2.0 aperture

16 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 128/256 GB

128/256 GB Connectivity: Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11ac dual-band (2×2 MU-MIMO), GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, and USB Type-C

Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11ac dual-band (2×2 MU-MIMO), GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, and USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Red Magic Game Space 2.0, DTS:X, and 3D sound

Fingerprint Scanner, Red Magic Game Space 2.0, DTS:X, and 3D sound Colors: Black and Flame Red

Black and Flame Red Battery: 5000 mAh with 27W fast charging

Pricing and Availability in India