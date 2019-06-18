Honor 9X Pro gets certified in Russia; key specifications leaked online

Huawei’s sub-brand is all set to launch the Honor 9X series smartphones and now the Honor 9X Pro has been certified by Russia’s communications agency. Also, ahead of the phone’s launch, it’s specifications have also leaked online.

The Russian agency reveals that the Honor 9X carries model number HLK-AL10 while the Pro variant has model number HLK-L41. The Honor 9X was certified with a 10W charger, which means that it might not support fast charging but the new leak contradicts this.

This is second device which uses new Kirin 810 soc — Teme (特米) (@RODENT950) June 17, 2019

As per the leak, the smartphone will come with an LCD display with a screen size between 6.5-inch and 6.7-inch. The display could also have a punch-hole for housing a 25 MP camera sensor. On the back side, it is expected to have a quad camera setup featuring 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP sensors.

The company will be including a 4000 mAh battery and contradictory to the certification, the phone is said to come with 20W fast-charge technology. Some reports indicate that the smartphone will come powered by the Kirin 810 SoC.

Kirin 810 is Huawei's upcoming mid range 7nm SOC with its self developed integrated NPU &

will be used in Nova 5(standard version) & Honor9XPro. Kirin 970 & 980 use Cambrian NPU from Cambricorn Technolgy. — Huawei Club (@ClubHuawei) June 17, 2019

If the report about the chipset turns out to be true, then the Honor 9X Pro will be the second smartphone to be powered by this chipset after Huawei Nova 5. The unannounced Kirin 810 is said to be a 7nm mid-range chip and will have a self-developed and integrated NPU.

Currently, there’s no information about when the Honor 9X Pro will be hitting the markets but it seems that the launch event will take place after the launch of Huawei Nova 5 series, which is scheduled to take place on 21st June.