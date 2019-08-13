Realme

Realme 5 Pro to reportedly pack Snapdragon 712 SoC and 48 MP primary camera

By Jeet

Realme recently unveiled its plan to launch its next-generation smartphones in India before Diwali 2019. As a part of that plan, the company is now gearing up to launch Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro smartphones in India on 20th August.

Realme-5-India-launch-date

Now, tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore has revealed some of the specifications of the upcoming Realme 5 Pro smartphone on his twitter handle. He says that the phone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 octa-core processor.

While the company has already confirmed quad-camera setup on the phone’s back, the leak reveals that the primary camera sensor will be 48 MP Sony IMX586. It will be accompanied by 119-degree ultra-wide sensor, Super Macro lens for capturing 4cm closeup images, and the fourth depth sensing portrait lens.

Further, it is said that the phone will come with an AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch and we are expecting a Full HD+ screen resolution. The device will also feature an in-display fingerprint sensor for added security.

Apart from this, no other specifications have been revealed. As for the software, we expect the smartphone to run Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box with the ColorOS 6 custom user interface on top.

The company has already confirmed its 64 MP camera phone, which should be the Realme X Pro. It will feature a Telephoto Lens instead of portrait lens. Notably, the Realme X Pro will not get launched on 20th August but will launch before Diwali in October.