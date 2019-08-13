Realme 5 Pro to reportedly pack Snapdragon 712 SoC and 48 MP primary camera

Realme recently unveiled its plan to launch its next-generation smartphones in India before Diwali 2019. As a part of that plan, the company is now gearing up to launch Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro smartphones in India on 20th August.

Now, tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore has revealed some of the specifications of the upcoming Realme 5 Pro smartphone on his twitter handle. He says that the phone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 octa-core processor.

While the company has already confirmed quad-camera setup on the phone’s back, the leak reveals that the primary camera sensor will be 48 MP Sony IMX586. It will be accompanied by 119-degree ultra-wide sensor, Super Macro lens for capturing 4cm closeup images, and the fourth depth sensing portrait lens.

Realme 5 Pro-

Snapdragon 712

48MP Sony IMX586 Primary sensor📷

AMOLED display with Waterdrop Notch

In-display fingerprint scanner#realme #realme5Pro #realme5series #Quad5quad — Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) August 12, 2019

Further, it is said that the phone will come with an AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch and we are expecting a Full HD+ screen resolution. The device will also feature an in-display fingerprint sensor for added security.

Apart from this, no other specifications have been revealed. As for the software, we expect the smartphone to run Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box with the ColorOS 6 custom user interface on top.

The company has already confirmed its 64 MP camera phone, which should be the Realme X Pro. It will feature a Telephoto Lens instead of portrait lens. Notably, the Realme X Pro will not get launched on 20th August but will launch before Diwali in October.