How to add watermark in Xiaomi MIUI Devices [Easy Guide]

Xiaomi has been known for its value for money devices and mostly every Xiaomi device available in the market comes pre-installed with MIUI. The default MIUI Camera app comes with a lot of cool features and one of them includes the watermark feature which allows the users to display a watermark on the picture. In this guide, we’ll show you how to enable that and get a watermark on your pictures.

How to add watermark in Xiaomi MIUI Devices:

Step 1- Open your camera app and head over to settings by clicking on the three lines in the top-right corner.

Step 2- There you’ll find an option saying Device watermark which will be disabled. To turn on the watermark you just have to enable that by clicking it and you are done. You’ll now get the Xiaomi watermark on images.

Final Result:

As you can see in the above image the watermark is applied to the image after we enabled the option. That’s all for this guide. You can check more guides by clicking here.