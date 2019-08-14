Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro will go official in Europe on 20th August

A couple of months ago, Xiaomi launched the Mi 9T smartphone in the European market, which is the re-branded version of the Redmi K20 smartphone. But for some reason, the Mi 9T Pro (Redmi K20 Pro) was not made official at that time.

But now, the company has confirmed that the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro is all set to official in Europe in the coming days. A Facebook post on Xiaomi Netherlands’ page reveals that the Mi 9T Pro will go official in the European market on 20th August.

The smartphone is already available for pre-order in the Netherlands and it seems that the phone will come in two variants — 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, costing €429 and €479 respectively.

It features a 6.39-inch Full HD+ AMOLED HDR display and is powered by Snapdragon 855 7nm octa-core processor. The smartphone is running Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s own MIUI 10. It also comes with the second-generation Game Turbo mode for enhancing the gaming experience.

As for the camera setup, there are three camera sensors on the back panel. It consists of a 48 MP rear camera with Dual LED Flash, f/1.75 aperture, 1/2″ Sony IMX586 sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, 6P lens, an 8 MP secondary 1/4″ telephoto lens with 1.12μm pixel size, f/2.4 aperture, and a 13 MP 1/3″ 124.8° ultra-wide sensor, 1.12μm pixel size, f/2.4 aperture.

On the front side, there’s a 20 MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture housed inside the pop-up mechanism. Connectivity options on the device include 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS (L1 + L2 Dual Band) + GLONASS, NFC, and USB Type-C. The phone is powered by a 4000 mAh battery with 27W SonicCharge, a fast charging technology.

