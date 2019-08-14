HTC is planning to launch two more smartphones in India

After a hiatus, HTC re-entered the Indian smartphone market and has today launched a new budget smartphone — HTC Wildfire X. Now, a report claims that the Taiwan-based company is planning to launch 2 more smartphones in India.

As per the report, another HTC smartphone will get launched in India before Diwali and one more somewhere around November. A source aware of the development said to The Mobile Indian: “HTC will launch a new smartphone before Diwali ( October) and post that around November they will launch another smartphone.”

The source further adds that both the smartphones will be powered by a MediaTek chipset, most probably Helio P60 and Helio P22. Also, both devices are expected to be priced under ₹15,000 in India. It is also said that both the phones will feature triple cameras on the back, same as the Wildfire X.

The report goes on to add that one of those two smartphones will be a brand new device and will be first launched in the Indian market. With budget smartphones, the company is competing against Chinese brands which dominate the market, including Xiaomi and Realme among others.

Today, HTC launched its Wildfire X smartphone in India, which comes with a starting price of ₹9,999 for the 3 GB RAM model while the 4 GB RAM model costs ₹12,999. The phone will go on sale in India exclusively through Flipkart from 22nd August.

The phone features a 6.22-inch HD+ IPS waterdrop display and is powered by a Mediatek Helio P22 octa-core processor. It features a 12 MP + 8 MP (8x hybrid Zoom) + 5 MP (Depth) triple camera setup at the rear and 8 MP snapper on the front. The device runs on Android 9 Pie OS and is powered by a 3300 mAh battery.