Yesterday, we reported that HTC is making a comeback in the Indian smartphone market with an entry-level smartphone, which will be launched on 14th August. Well, as it turns out, the company has today officially launched the HTC Wildfire X smartphone in India.

The smartphone features a 6.22-inch HD+ IPS waterdrop display with 1520 x 720 pixels screen resolution and offers 88.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P22 octa-core processor, clocked at 2.0 GHz.

It comes in two variants based on the memory configuration — 3 GB RAM + 32 GB internal storage and 4 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage. There’s also a hybrid card slot allowing users to further expand the phone’s storage capacity up to 256 GB.

Coming to the optics, the device features a triple camera setup on the back, consisting of a 12 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP secondary sensor with 8x hybrid zoom support and a 5 MP tertiary sensor for depth sensing. On the front side, it comes with an 8 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

There’s an interesting feature called “Mybuddy” which enables users to use their smartphone as a personal security tool. It allows users to pull out the device from the shell to trigger a loud alarm, send live location information to friends and family, as well as record and transmit audio and video of the surroundings in real-time.

The phone is running Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box. Connectivity options on the device include Dual SIM, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac dual-band, Bluetooth, GPS, and USB-C port. It is powered by a 3300 mAh battery that is optimized by AI and has 10W charging support.

The HTC Wildfire X is priced at ₹9,999 for the 3 GB RAM model while the 4 GB RAM model costs ₹12,999. The smartphone, which comes in Sapphire Blue color, will go on sale from 22nd August, exclusively through Flipkart.

HTC Wildfire X Specifications

CPU: MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor clocked at 2.0 GHz

Pricing and Availability