OnePlus confirms its first smart TV product is named OnePlus TV

Last year, smartphone maker OnePlus had revealed its plan to launch a Smart TV in 2019. However, since then, the company has not shared any details regarding this Smart TV. Now, the company has made a new announcement related to this new product.

OnePlus has confirmed that its first Smart TV product will be named “OnePlus TV” and has also revealed a logo for this new lineup. In a blog post on the OnePlus Forum, the company has also shared the design philosophy behind the new logo.

The company says that the logo design was inspired by “classic geometric progression” seen on classic art including the “ancient Hindu symbol, the mandala, and the famous ancient Greek temple, Heraion of Argos”. It adds that they have used the same thickness for both logo and the letters to ensure the aesthetics of “symmetry” and “unity”.

OnePlus also said that the product is born out of the “Never Settle” spirit and “burdenless” design philosophy which is about excellent industrial design that gives people a sense of ease. The company also said that the winners of the naming contest will be awarded prizes while the first one to suggest the name will be given a big prize.

When OnePlus revealed its plan about making a smart TV, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau had revealed that the television will offer a “total connected” experience and will emerge as a “premium flagship TV.” The device will run on the company’s own AI engine. The company also said that the device will be able to easily communicate with a smartphone and become smarter with time, thanks to AI integration.

As per the reports, the OnePlus TV is expected to make its official debut next month, possibly on 26th September. When launched, it will compete against Smart TVs from Xiaomi and the recently launched HarmonyOS-powered Honor Vision TV lineup.