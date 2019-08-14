DJI Osmo Mobile 3 has a foldable design and costs $119

DJI, the popular drone maker from China, has announced its latest smartphone gimbal – the DJI Osmo Mobile 3. This third-gen handheld smartphone stabilizer comes with several new features but the highlight is its foldable design.

Overall, this newer version of the handheld smartphone gimble is shorter and smaller than its predecessors, making it easier to hold for longer periods of time. But that does not mean that the company has cut any corners.

It now comes with a trigger button, which was present in the first-gen Osmo Mobile but the company removed it in the second-gen model, DJI Osmo Mobile 2. As per the company, controls have been streamlined so the new Osmo Mobile is easier to use one-handed.

The device offers a few dedicated modes, including Sport Mode, Story Mode, and ActiveTrack 3.0. It also comes with support for gestures. The ActiveTrack 3.0 can track fast-paced moving objects, while Story Mode applies a template of your choice turning the video into an edited short clip with music.

Hyperlapse Hype and Timelapse are also supported along with 180-degree panorama and selfies with gesture control. Notably, to use all these features, you’ll have to use the gimbal with the DJI Mimo app.

The Osmo Mobile 3 has roughly the same 15-hour battery life as its predecessor, though it now charges via USB-C. It costs $119 and is now available for purchase. DJI is also selling a combo pack that includes a tripod and carrying case for $139.