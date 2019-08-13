HTC to launch a new smartphone in India on 14th August

Recently, HTC teased a new smartphone launch in the Indian market. Now, a dedicated section for this phone on Flipkart’s mobile app has revealed that the phone will debut in India on 14th August.

While the company has not revealed the phone getting launched in India nor the Flipkart page mentions it, reports indicate that the company could be launching HTC Desire 19+ in India. The phone was first launched in Taiwan earlier this year.

The early teaser released by HTC as well as the dedicated section on the Flipkart app suggests that the smartphone will come with a waterdrop-style display notch on the new phone. The phone will be competing in the budget segment against the dominating Chinese brands.

The HTC Wildfire’s screen is rumored to come with a 720 x 1,520 px resolution and a 16MP selfie camera. Around the back, there’s a dual-camera – 16 + 5MP (the function of the second module is unknown) as well as a fingerprint reader.

While some are reporting that HTC could launch Desire 19+, some report indicates the arrival of the HTC Wildfire smartphone. It comes with a 6.2-inch HD+ (720 x 1520 pixels) display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop-style notch. It will pack MediaTek P23 SoC and have a dual rear camera setup with 16 MP + 5 MP sensors and a 16 MP selfie snapper. The phone will be powered by a 3500 mAh battery.

