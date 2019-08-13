How to use the Screen Recorder App on Xiaomi Devices [Guide]

Xiaomi’s MIUI comes pre-installed with some cool apps like Security, ShareMe, Mi Video, and Screen Recorder. The screen recorder app allows you to record anything which is on your screen that too with Sound which means that you can record Snapchat stories, Instagram IGTV Videos, PUBG Gameplays and more. In this guide, we are going to show you how to use the Screen Recorder app on your Xiaomi device. Without waiting further, let’s get started.

Using the Screen Recorder App:

Part 1- Starting Up and Basic Settings

As we mentioned above the Screen Recorder app comes pre-installed on all Xiaomi Devices running on MIUI. You can find the app under the Tools folder by default and we’d recommend you to start it already and follow the rest of the steps in this guide.

Setting Up Screen Recorder:

Resolution Settings – The first thing which we are gonna do is change the resolution settings. Changing the resolution settings affects Video Quality and makes the videos sharper. The higher the resolution goes, the better your videos get. Xiaomi offers three resolutions for recording videos and we are using 2340 x 1080 resolution in this guide for getting the best quality. To change the resolution settings all you have to do is:

Open Screen Recorder and open settings. Under the Recording Parameters section in settings click on resolution and select your preferred resolution for your videos.

Video Quality – Next up we have to set up the Video Quality. We are using 20Mbps video quality in this guide, as its the highest quality available. It increases the file size but we don’t care about that, as our main focus is to record good quality videos. You can set it according to your needs and compress the file size. To change video quality all you have to do is:

Click the video quality section under Recording Parameters. Select your preferred Video Quality. We’d recommend you to use 20Mbps for the best results.

Sound Source – This is the most important part for your audio settings. If you are recording a Snapchat story, PUBG Gameplay, IGTV Video or a YouTube Video you must select the sound source as System sounds so it records the audio from your device. If you select Mic as your sound source, the App will record the voice from your Microphone. To change the sound source all you have to do is:

Click on Sound Source under the Recording Parameters section. Change the sound source to system sounds and you are ready to go.

Frame Rate – Lastly, we are going to change the Frame Rate for getting the best videos. As of now Xiaomi only offers 30FPS but we hope we would be able to see better frame rate support in the future. So, to change the frame rate to 30FPS all you gotta do is:

Make sure you have fixed frame rate turned on by default. Click on the Frame Rate option under Recording Parameters. Select 30FPS as your Frame Rate and you are done.

Part 2- Recording the Video

Now once we are done with the settings let’s come to the main part. Recording the video is simple and all you have to do is:

Open the Screen Recorder app and click on the video icon in the bottom right corner. Then click on the start recording button and you are ready to go.

Final Result:

That’s all for this guide. If you liked this, let us know in the comments below. We also checked out some cool hidden features in MIUI using our Redmi Note 7 Pro and you can check that out by clicking here.