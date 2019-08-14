Here’s how to Generate QR Codes for literally anything you love [Easy Guide]

Writing the same SMS Messages, Website URL’s, WiFi Passwords repeatedly is a boring job and we all hate to do it. To overcome that, we can use QR Codes which make the job easier and faster. Hence in this guide, we are going to show you how to generate QR Codes and use them in your everyday life. Let’s get started.

Part 1- Understanding a QR Code

Now if you are wondering what a QR Code is, let me tell you that its a unique machine-readable code that is used for storing URLs or other information for reading by the camera on a smartphone.

You can generate QR Codes for the following:

Website URL Youtube Videos Image File PDF file Google Maps Location Twitter Instagram Linkedin Facebook FourSquare App Store Download iTunes Link Dropbox Plain Text Contact Number Skype Call SMS Message Email Address Email Message Events Wifi Login Paypal Buy Now Links Bitcoin

In this guide, we are using QRStuff Code Generator for generating our QR Codes and we’d recommend you to open the same and follow the rest of the guide.

Part 2- Generating a QR Code

1. Open QRStuff and select the Data Type for which you want to generate a QR Code. In this guide, we are generating a QR Code for our website.

2. Enter the details for your selected Data Type so a QR Code can be generated. If you are generating a QR code for connecting your WiFi or something else, you’ll have to enter those details. As mentioned above, we are generating a QR Code for our website, hence we wrote our website URL.

3. We are using the good old black colour for our QR Code but you can also customise the colour for your QR Code using the Foreground Colour tool. Moreover, Subscribers can also add logos to their QR Code so if you are interested in doing any of that make sure you do it before downloading your final QR Code.

4. That’s all. You’ve successfully generated a QR Code for your data type now all you have to do is just download it to your device and its ready.

Final Result:

Here’s the final MobiGyaan QR Code. Try scanning it in your device and access our website in a single click.

For more guides like this, make sure you check out our Guides section.