Honor to launch a new X-series smartphone and Honor Vision TVs in India

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor is eyeing to take 10 percent of the Indian smartphone market and to do so, the company is gearing up to launch a new smartphone under its X series. Charles Peng, President of Honor India has confirmed that the phone will have a new camera technology.

He has said that the new smartphone won’t have a big difference in terms of the pricing but the company will be introducing a new camera technology with the upcoming product. Currently, the company is selling Honor 8X smartphone in India under the X lineup.

The company is also planning to jump the pop-up selfie camera bandwagon. Most of the leading smartphone brands now have smartphones with a pop-up front-facing camera.

During his interview with IANS, when asked about the company’s newly unveiled HarmonyOS and whether a new device running the OS is coming soon, he said the Honor Smart Screen is the first device running this new OS.

He also confirmed that the Honor Vision TVs, recently launched at HDC 2019, running HarmonyOS, will soon get launched in India. However, he has not revealed any timeline related to the launch of the upcoming X-series smartphone or the Honor Vision TVs in India.

Charles Peng also said that the company’s short-term goal in India for this year is to provide the best after-sales services, besides offering high-quality devices. Currently, 80-90% of the company’s sales network is online but it expects to achieve a ratio of 80% online and 20% offline sales soon.