Samsung Galaxy Note10 India launch event set on August 20

Last week, Samsung launched its next-generation Galaxy Note-series smartphones — Samsung Galaxy Note10 and Note10+. Just hours after the launch, the company had started taking reservations for both these smartphones in the Indian market.

Today, the company has confirmed that the Galaxy Note10 series will be launched in the Indian market on 20th August. The launch event will happen at Samsung Opera House, Bengaluru.

Both the phones are available for pre-order in India through the Samsung Online Shop as well as Flipkart and Amazon India. As for the pricing, the Samsung Galaxy Note10 which packs 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage is priced at ₹69,999.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Note10+ with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage costs ₹79,999 while the 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage variant is priced at ₹89,999. The official sale for both these phones will start on 23rd August, which is in line with the international roll-out.

In India, the Galaxy Note10+ comes in three color options — Aura Glow, Aura Black, and Aura White while the Galaxy Note10 also gets an exclusive Aura Red color option. Those customers who pre-order any of the phones will be eligible to get Galaxy Watch Active for ₹9,999 instead of ₹19,999.

Coming to the specs, the Galaxy Note10 features a 6.3-inch display while the bigger variant gets a 6.8-inch display. Both the phones have Dynamic AMOLED HDR+ screen with Full HD+ screen resolution. In India, the phones will come powered by Samsung’s Exynos 9825 SoC.

As for the optics, the Nore10 features a 12 MP main sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a dual aperture (f/1.5 and f/2.4). There’s also a telephoto camera with a 12 MP sensor and OIS, plus a 123° ultra-wide-angle 16 MP camera. The Note10+ has the same camera setup but also features an additional 3D ToF sensor. On the front side, both phones have a 10 MP snapper.

The standard model is powered by a 3500 mAh battery with 25W fast charging support while the Plus variant is powered by a 4300 mAh battery with 45W fast charging. However, the devices ship with a 25W charger in the box.