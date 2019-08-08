Samsung Galaxy Note10 and Note10+ are up for pre-orders in India, pricing revealed

Just hours after Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event where it launched Galaxy Note10 and Galaxy Note10+ flagship smartphones, the South Korean giant has now opened reservations for both these smartphones in the Indian market.

Both the phones — Note10 and Note10+ can now be pre-ordered in India through the Samsung Online Shop as well as Flipkart and Amazon India. As for the pricing, the Samsung Galaxy Note10 which packs 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage is priced at ₹69,999.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Note10+ with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage costs ₹79,999 while the 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage variant is priced at ₹89,999. The official sale for both these phones will start on 23rd August, which is in line with the international roll-out.

In India, the Galaxy Note10+ comes in three color options — Aura Glow, Aura Black, and Aura White while the Galaxy Note10 also gets an exclusive Aura Red color option. Those customers who pre-order any of the phones will be eligible to get Galaxy Watch Active for ₹9,999 instead of ₹19,999.

Coming to the specs, the Galaxy Note10 features a 6.3-inch display while the bigger variant gets a 6.8-inch display. Both the phones have Dynamic AMOLED HDR+ screen with Full HD+ screen resolution. In India, the phones will come powered by Samsung’s Exynos 9825 SoC.

As for the optics, the Nore10 features a 12 MP main sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a dual aperture (f/1.5 and f/2.4). There’s also a telephoto camera with a 12 MP sensor and OIS, plus a 123° ultra-wide-angle 16 MP camera. The Note10+ has the same camera setup but also features an additional 3D ToF sensor. On the front side, both phones have a 10 MP snapper.

The standard model is powered by a 3500 mAh battery with 25W fast charging support while the Plus variant is powered by a 4300 mAh battery with 45W fast charging. However, the devices ship with a 25W charger in the box.