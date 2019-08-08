Along with the Galaxy Note10 series smartphones, Samsung also introduced the Galaxy Book S — a new ultralight laptop powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8cx processor and running Windows 10 OS.

It has a unique arched frame that flows when opened and closed. The device also has a premium anodized aluminum frame on the top and base. The ultra-slim body device measures just 6.2 mm at its thinnest point and is also light-weight at just 960 grams.

The Samsung Galaxy Book S comes with a 13.3-inch Full HD touch display with 1920 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and 16:9 aspect ratio. As said, it is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx 7nm processor which should offer longer battery life but it’s much less powerful than the Intel Core series.

The device packs 8 GB of RAM and comes with two storage options — 256 GB and 512 GB with support for expandable storage up to 1 TB. It also comes with 720p HD camera, fingerprint sensor, Windows Hello sign-in, Hall Sensor, and Light Sensor, and a backlit Keyboard.

It comes with stereo speakers tuned by AKG that is claimed to deliver immersive sound with Dolby Atmos technology. Connectivity options on the device include 4G LTE Cat.18 via nano-SIM slot, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4/5GHz), VHT80 MU-MIMO, Bluetooth v 5.0, USB Type-C, and GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou.

The laptop is powered by 42Wh battery that the company claims can offer up to 23 hours of video playback. The Samsung Galaxy Book S comes in Earthy Gold and Mercury Gray colors, for a starting price of $999. It will be available for purchase in select markets from Fall 2019.