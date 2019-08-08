Samsung has finally officially unveiled its next-generation Galaxy Note series flagship smartphones — Galaxy Note10. Along with the standard model, the company has also launched its bigger sibling Galaxy Note10+. This is the first time Samsung has launched two models in the Note lineup.

The Galaxy Note10 is built using metal and glass, like every premium smartphone. But it seems like Samsung has put a huge emphasis on overall fit, finish, and build quality. There are no bezels on the sides thanks to the curved screen while the bezels on top and bottom are as minimal as possible.

The smartphone features a 6.3-inch dynamic AMOLED HDR+ display with 2280 x 1080 pixels screen resolution. It has a single cutout, or hole punch, located in the middle of the screen near the top. That hole houses the front-facing camera as takes up as little space as possible.

Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor in the US and China while other regions will get the company’s own Exynos 9825 SoC which was launched yesterday. The phone comes with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. The Galaxy Note10 does not have support for expandable storage.

Coming to the camera department, the smartphone comes with a triple camera setup on the back, featuring a 12-megapixel f/2.1 telephoto lens with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 45-degree field-of-view. Then there’s a wide-angle lens with a 12-megapixel sensor with a variable aperture (f/1.4-f/2.4) and a 77-degree field-of-view as well as optical image stabilization. There’s also an ultra-wide lens with a 123-degree field-of-view paired with a 16-megapixel f/2.2 sensor. On the front side, the phone packs a 10-megapixel f/2.2 camera with autofocus and an 80-degree field-of-view.

The camera on the phone offers four live focus modes — Blur, Big Circle, Colour Point, and Glitch. It lets you apply effects to the background of the photos as well as videos and, as the name suggests, you can see them live even as you take the picture or record the video. There’s also a new feature named Zoom-in Mic that lets you tap any person in a recording and have their sound enhanced in the resulting video.

The smartphone’s connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS with with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, NFC, and USB Type-C port. The company has ditched the 3.5mm headphone jack as well as the dedicated Bixby button. Instead, it is now integrated as a long-press option on the power button.

The Samsung Galaxy Note10 is running Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s own One UI on top. It also comes with an AI-based Game Booster for enhancing the gaming experience. Other features on the device include Wireless PowerShare, AKG-tuned sound, Samsung Pay, Knox security features, and IP68 support.

The device also comes with a new S Pen and new addition in its list of features include Air Actions. By pressing and holding the button on the S Pen and moving around the stylus, you can trigger certain actions within apps. The unibody S Pen has a standby time of 10 hours.

The smartphone is powered by a 3500 mAh battery and comes with 25W fast charging support as well as Qi/PMA 20W wireless charging. The device measures 151.0 x 71.8 x 7.9 mm and weighs 168 grams.

The Samsung Galaxy Note10 comes in Aura Glow, Aura White, and Aura Black color options. The unlocked model is priced is $949 and is now up for pre-orders, with shipping scheduled to start from 23rd August in the US.

Samsung Galaxy Note10 Specifications

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 or Samsung Exynos 9825 GPU: Adreno 640 or Mali-G76 MP12

8 GB Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie with Samsung One UI

6.3 inches AMOLED HDR+ display with 2280 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio, 90.9% STB ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection Rear Camera: 12-megapixel f/2.1 telephoto lens with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 45-degree field-of-view + 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor with a variable aperture (f/1.4-f/2.4) and a 77-degree field-of-view, OIS + ultra-wide lens with a 123-degree field-of-view paired with a 16-megapixel f/2.2 sensor

10-megapixel f/2.2 camera with autofocus and an 80-degree field-of-view Internal Storage: 256 GB

No Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS with with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, NFC, and USB Type-C port

In-display Fingerprint Scanner, Samsung DeX, Wireless PowerShare, AKG-tuned sound, Samsung Pay, Knox security features, and IP68 support Colors: Aura Glow, Aura White, and Aura Black

Pricing and Availability