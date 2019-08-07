Xiaomi teases 100 MP camera for its upcoming flagship smartphone

At an event in China today, Xiaomi unveiled its 64 MP imaging technology for the smartphones. It also confirmed that a Redmi smartphone powered by the same technology will be launched in India in the fourth quarter of this year.

Along with that, the company also revealed that it is working on a 100 MP camera for smartphones. Xiaomi teased that it has been working on a 100 MP ultra-clear camera flagship smartphone.

WHOA! #100MP camera 😮 Yes, we've been working on 100MP camera flagship phone! Beginning of 2019, we launched #48MP, & today all flagships use it. We'll soon disrupt the market again with #64MP camera. And then #100MP 📸 RT if you think this is absolutely crazy! 🤩 #Xiaomi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0trjCGiyWF — #MiFan Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) August 7, 2019

It a Tweet by Xiaomi India MD and Xiaomi Global VP Manu Kumar Jain, he boasts that the company launched a 48 MP smartphone earlier this year and is now disrupting the market with 64 MP camera, and then it will move on to 100 MP camera smartphone.

While the company has not revealed which flagship smartphone it plans to add 100 MP camera technology to, which offers 12032 x 9024 pixels resolution. However, it seems likely that the company will use this 100 MP camera on the Mi MIX 4 smartphone as it has been an experimental one and it is the one that gets rolled out globally.

This upcoming flagship smartphone from Xiaomi will be using a 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL sensor. However, there is no word on when the phone will make its debut. It will be interesting to see how to smartphone camera megapixel war pans out.