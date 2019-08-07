As promised, Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has today officially launched the Vivo S1 smartphone in India. Ahead of the phone’s launch, the company had started taking pre-orders and for the promotional campaigns, it has roped in Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan.

The smartphone was recently launched in Indonesia. It’s noteworthy that the global version of the Vivo S1 is different from the one launched in China and the global variant is launched in China as Vivo Y7s.

The Vivo S1 features a 6.38-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and about 90% screen-to-body ratio. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the latest MediaTek Helio P65 12nm octa-core SoC. The handset packs 4/6 GB of RAM and 64/128 GB of internal storage. There’s also a microSD card slot, which enables users to further expand the phone’s storage capacity up to 256 GB.

As for the camera department, it boasts a 16-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.78 aperture and an 8-megapixel ultrawide secondary sensor. There’s also a 2-megapixel tertiary camera sensor for depth sensing. On the front side, the device comes equipped with a 32-megapixel snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

Connectivity options on the device include support for Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n/ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS, and a micro USB port. It runs Android 9 Pie OS with the company’s own FunTouch OS on top and is powered by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

The Vivo S1 comes in two color options — Skyline Blue and Diamond Black. The 4 GB + 128 GB model is priced at ₹17,990 while the 6 GB + 64 GB model costs ₹18,990. The top-end model with 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage is priced at ₹19,990. It will be available for purchase both online as well as offline from 8th August.

