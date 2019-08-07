Samsung Exynos 9825 is the company’s first 7nm EUV mobile processor

Hours before its “Unpacked” event where Samsung is all set to launch its next-gen Galaxy Note series smartphones — Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+, the South Korean tech giant has launched its new mobile processor — Exynos 9825.

The Samsung Exynos 9825 mobile processor is built on the 7nm EUV process node and is an upgrade over the 8nm Exynos 9820 and comes with a faster Mali-G76 MP12 GPU.

It is the industry’s first to come with the Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography or EUV processing technology, albeit not being the first on the 7nm process. Samsung says EUV allows them to use “extreme ultraviolet wavelengths to print finer circuits and develop a more power-efficient processor.”

The company also says that the Exynos 9825 will bring improved gaming experience and graphics performance in a power-efficient package. This means that the new SoC is more about improving efficiency rather than pushing the benchmark numbers significantly higher.

The Exynos 9825 is an octa-core processor with 2 x 4th gen Custom CPUs paired with 2 x Cortex-A75 cores and 4 x Cortex-A55 cores. The configuration is identical to that of the Exynos 9820 and the new SoC also uses the same ARM Mali-G76 MP12 GPU as its predecessor. It supports 8K 30fps or 4K UHD 150fps encoding and decoding.

It also comes with an integrated NPU for tasks like AI-assisted photography. The chipset also supports UFS 3.0 and UFS 2.1 storage and also LPDDR4x RAM. It has a built-in 4G LTE modem but can also be paired with the Exynos Modem 5100 for offering 5G connectivity.

Since the new Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC has been announced hours before the launch of the Galaxy Note 10 series smartphone, we expect the upcoming flagship smartphones getting launched today to come powered by the Exynos 9825 chipset.