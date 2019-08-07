At its Future Image Technology Communication Meeting in Beijing, China, Xiaomi revealed the imaging technology behind its upcoming Redmi smartphone featuring a 64 MP camera sensor. This makes Xiaomi the first smartphone company to exhibit the 64 MP imaging technology.

The company has revealed that the yet-unnamed Redmi smartphone will come with Samsung GW1 64 MP sensor and confirmed that the 64 MP smartphone technology will first appear on a Redmi smartphone in India when it gets launched in Q4 of 2019.

Samsung’s GW1 sensor uses ISOCELL Plus technology to create a pixel-to-pixel barrier to reduce light interference between pixels and consequently improve color reproduction. It features smart ISO supported by Dual Conversion Gain (DCG) technology, which intelligently adjusts the ISO sensitivity based on ambient light intensity.

It uses low ISO in high-brightness environments, and high ISO in the dark-light environments to achieve the best signal-to-noise ratio for the entire scene. The GW1 outputs 64 MP photos with a resolution of 9248 x 6936 pixels. It comes with support for real-time hardware-supported high dynamic range (HDR) of up to 100-decibels (dB) that provides richer hues.

The Samsung GW1 uses a 1/1.7-inch ultra-large bottom sensor, which is 34% larger than its previous sensor. Compared to the dynamic range of a conventional image sensor, which is at around 60dB, the GW1 strives to provide true-to-life imagery, claims the company.

Meanwhile, Realme has scheduled an event in India tomorrow where it will unveil its own technology for the 64 MP quad-camera smartphone. The company has also scheduled a launch event in China on 15th August, where the phone could go official as Realme 5.