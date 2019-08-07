Honor Band 5 is priced at ₹2,999 in India and will go on sale via Flipkart

A couple of weeks ago, Huawei’s sub-brand Honor launched the Honor Band 5 fitness tracker in China, with a starting price of 189 yuan (~$28). Now, it seems that the company is all set to launch the same in India on 8th August, i.e. tomorrow.

The Honor Band 5 will be launched in India on 8th August for a price of ₹2,999, which roughly converts to $32. Also, it appears that the device will be available for purchase exclusively through online marketplace Flipkart where it is already listed.

The fitness tracker comes with a 0.95-inch AMOLED color display with 282 PPI and 2.5D curved glass on top. It features a number of new dials to match the different needs of the user. But the highlight of this new smart band is the blood oxygen level sensor.

It can measure the blood SpO2 levels, indicating the level of oxygen in the user’s blood. The device also comes with features like 24×7 heart rate monitoring sensor, sleep monitor with the ability to detect six different types of sleeping problems, and 10 different sports modes that include indoor and outdoor running, cycling, swimming, and a few other cardio activities.

The product is waterproof up to 50 meters, allowing users to wear the wearable device while swimming in order to track calories. It also has features like remote camera capture, smart reminders, phone finder, etc. As for the battery life, the company claims that the fitness tracker can last for around 14 days.

The Honor Band 5 is offered in two versions — Standard variant and an NFC variant. The band for the fitness tracker will be available in three colors options — Black, Blue, and Light Pink.