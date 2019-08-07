Realme’s 64 MP quad camera smartphone could launch as Realme 5

Realme is all set to showcase its upcoming smartphone featuring 64 MP quad-camera setup in India tomorrow and will launch the phone on 15th August. However, the company has not yet revealed the name of this upcoming device.

If we take a hint from the newly updated name of Realme CEO Madhav Sheth on Twitter, which now reads “Madhav ‘5’ Quad”, the upcoming smartphone could be named Realme 5. Although there’s a chance that the company could use “Pro” suffix as well.

Earlier, ahead of the launch of the Realme X smartphone, Madhav Sheth had changed his name on the microblogging platform to Madhav X. So, there’s a high possibility that the “5” in his name hints at the name of the upcoming device.

The launch event poster shared by the company confirms that the camera sensors are aligned vertically and the camera module is placed at the top-left corner. Along with being the first smartphone to feature a 64 MP camera sensor, it will also become Realme’s first smartphone to have a quad-camera setup.

The smartphone will be using Samsung ISOCELL 64 MP GW1 1/1.72″ sensor with a mega 1.6µm pixel that is claimed to offer clear shots in low light too. It comes with pixel-merging Tetracell technology and remosaic algorithm that offers 16-megapixel images as four pixels are merged as one.

Besides Realme, Xiaomi-backed Redmi is also working on a new smartphone featuring 64 MP camera sensor. It has also shared camera samples, showcasing the upcoming smartphone’s capabilities when it comes with the camera performance. The company has scheduled an event in China today to showcase this phone’s technology.