Redmi shares camera sample of a smartphone with 64 MP sensor

Xiaomi-backed Redmi had recently teased that it will be among the first brands to launch a smartphone featuring a 64-megapixel camera. Today, the company has again teased the smartphone by sharing a camera sample of the same device having a 64 MP camera.

Redmi is in the race with Realme and Samsung to be the first smartphone manufacturer to launch a smartphone with 64 MP primary camera sensor. The teaser shared by the company on Weibo zooms into the picture of a cat that showcases the crisp details around its eye.

However, this isn’t the first time we are seeing the camera sample from the 64 MP camera sensor that will be used in the upcoming devices. Last month, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth had shared a couple of samples of the 64 MP sensor smartphone.

But it seems that Redmi could be the first brand to launch a 64 MP camera smartphone given the pace of development by the Chinese brand. The term ’64MP UltraPixel mode’ and ’64MP dual cameras’ have already been spotted inside the MIUI camera app. The phone is likely to use Samsung’s recently launched 64MP ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor.

This upcoming smartphone seems to be the focus of the company after it launched the Redmi K20 series smartphones. The K20 and K20 Pro have been launched in India last week by Xiaomi, with a starting price of ₹21,990. You can check out our review of the Redmi K20 here.