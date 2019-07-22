Vivo Z5 with triple rear cameras confirmed to launch on 31st July

Vivo is all set to launch a new Z-series mid-range smartphone in its home market. The company has today confirmed that the Vivo Z5 will get launched in China on 31st July. The teaser image shared by the company also shows triple camera setup.

While the company has not shared the specifications of this upcoming Vivo Z5 smartphone, the device was earlier spotted on TENAA, which revealed what the device could come packed with. It is expected to feature a 6.38-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution.

As for the rear camera setup, as said, the phone will come with a triple camera setup placed in the top-left corner, with sensors aligned vertically. It is expected to have a 48-megapixel primary sensor, coupled with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the chipset which is clocked at 2.3 GHz which is expected to be a Snapdragon 7xx-series SoC, most likely to be the Snapdragon 712 chipset. It will come with 6/8 GB of RAM and 64/128/256 GB of internal storage.

In the software department, the device will come running Android 9 Pie operating system out of the box along with the company’s own FunTouch OS 9 on top. The phone will be fuelled by a 4420 mAh battery and could also have fast charging support.