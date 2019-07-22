Black Shark will launch a 5G smartphone next year

Black Shark, a company which is backed by Xiaomi to make gaming smartphones, is going to launch a new smartphone named Black Shark 2 Pro at the end of this month. Ahead of the launch of the smartphone, the company’s founder and CEO revealed working on a new smartphone.

He confirmed that the prototype of a 5G smartphone has been developed and they have already commissioned the phone. He further added that the Black Shark’s 5G smartphone will get launched in the first half of next year.

Black Shark is currently scheduled to launch the Black Shark 2 Pro smartphone at a launch event on 30th July in China. The upcoming smartphone is powered by the newly launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus octa-core processor.

The SD855 Plus chipset is aimed at gaming smartphones and comes with an increase in CPU and GPU performance, 5G, gaming, AI and XR. It features Qualcomm Kryo 485 CPU built on Arm Cortex Technology now runs on a clock speed of up to 2.96 GHz compared to the Snapdragon 855 which runs on a clock speed of up to 2.84 GHz.

The Black Shark 2 features a 6.39-inch AMOLED pressure sensitivity display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 43.5ms input latency and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core chipset with up to 12 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB storage.

The device features a 48 MP f/1.75 0.8μm primary camera paired with a 12 MP f/2.2 telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. On the front side, the smartphone comes equipped with a 20 MP shooter with f/2.0. Running on Android 9 Pie OS, the phone is powered by a 4000 mAh battery with support for 27W fast charging technology.

