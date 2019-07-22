Vivo Y90 live image leak showcases the phone’s design with a waterdrop notch display

Earlier this month, it was reported that the Vivo will soon launch the Vivo Y90 entry-level smartphone in the Indian market. Now, as the launch of the phone nears, live images of the same phone have leaked online, giving us a look at its design.

The leaked photos of the phone show the device in two color options — Black and Gold. It also reveals that the phone will come with a waterdrop notch on top of the screen and the phone will have a polycarbonate back panel.

It also confirms that the Vivo Y90 will be powered by a 4030 mAh battery, which is in line with the previous leak. All the leaks suggest that the company’s upcoming Y series handset will arrive in the market as a budget offering.

As per the reports, the upcoming smartphone will come with a single camera sensor on the back panel which will be of 8 MP. On the front side, it will come equipped with a 5 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

Coming to the memory configuration, the device will be packed with 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. Currently, nothing more is known about the phone, including the display, chipset, software, and battery capacity.

The smartphone is said to get launched in the Indian market by the end of this month but no specific date is known yet. Some reports indicate that the phone could be priced around ₹6,990. To know for sure, we’ll have to wait for the official launch to take place.

