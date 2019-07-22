vivo S1 smartphone is set to launch in India on 7th August

Last week, we reported that the vivo S1 smartphone will get launched in India in early August and will be available for purchase from 15th August. Well, we now have the official launch date of the vivo S1 for the Indian market.

The company has today confirmed that the vivo S1 will be launched in India on 7th August and has started sending media invites for the same. It has also roped in Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan to kick off the promotional campaigns of the new offering.

The phone was recently launched in Indonesia. It’s noteworthy that the global version of the Vivo S1 is different from the one launched in China and the global variant is launched in China as Vivo Y7s.

As for the specs, the handset features a 6.39-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and about 90% screen-to-body ratio. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the latest MediaTek Helio P65 12nm octa-core SoC. It could come with either 4 GB or 6 GB RAM model with up to 128 GB of internal storage. In the camera department, it boasts a 16-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.78 aperture and an 8-megapixel ultrawide secondary sensor. There’s also a 2-megapixel tertiary camera sensor for depth sensing. On the front side, the device comes equipped with a 32-megapixel snapper.

Connectivity options on the device include support for Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n/ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS, and a micro USB port. It runs Android 9 Pie OS with the company’s own FunTouch OS on top and is powered by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.